June 9 weather forecast: Hot day today

(Tuesday, June 9th, 2020) The dry weather continues Tuesday!

Temperatures are even warmer in the 80s, then near 90 again by Wednesday.

A cold front will trigger some storms for the middle of the week too.

High pressure keeps us bright and dry Tuesday.

Temperatures get warmer each day with highs back in the 80s Tuesday, and then around 90 by Wednesday.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, a southwesterly flow will bring in some humid air. Nights will be mild and muggy.

A cold front will trigger showers and possibly some storms, but we think, at this point in time, that those hold off until Wednesday night.

As the front continues to push through the Southern Tier Thursday, there will be some lingering showers. The second half of the day should be drier.

Temperatures trail back off through the 60s and 70s to close out the week.

Tuesday: Sunny. High near 85. Wind: Light SE.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and quiet. Low upper 50s. Wind: Near calm.

Wednesday: Some sun. Hot and muggy. Slight chance of an evening shower/storm. High in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Morning showers. High near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday (Flag Day): Afternoon showers, evening rain. Highs near 70.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 70.