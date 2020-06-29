June 29 weather forecast; mix of sun and clouds

(Monday, June 29th, 2020) An upper level low pressure system will keep the threat of showers and storms in the forecast for the next couple days.

With that said, we aren’t expecting any day to be a wash.

An upper area of low pressure will linger just to our east bringing the chance for scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening through Wednesday.

Areas that have the best chance of seeing rain will be areas farther east.

After the sun goes down each day, shower activity will taper.

High pressure will build in from the north and west, pushing this area of low pressure farther away from the Southern Tier.

There may be an isolated shower, but the day is mainly dry with sun.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds, slight chance for a shower or two. High in the upper 70s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low near 60. Wind: Becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms. High near 80.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms. High near 80.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, slight chance of an afternoon shower. High near 85.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High near 85. Saturday (July 4th): Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, slight chance of a shower in the northern tier of PA. Highs in the low 80s.