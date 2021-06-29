June 29 weather forecast: Humidity continues

(Tuesday, June 29, 2021) High pressure sits off the East Coast and a nearly stationary front sits to our northwest over the Great Lakes.

Heat and humidity will continue to pump into the Southern Tier for the beginning of the week.

Towards the end of the week, a cold front will slide in from the west bringing more numerous showers and storms.

High pressure is sitting off the East Coast at the beginning of the week. Southerly winds will continue to bring heat and humidity through the first half of the week. If you are going to be outdoors, take it easy and stay hydrated.

The nighttime will be muggy and warm too. Expect uncomfortable sleeping weather if you don’t have air conditioning.

While there is the possibility for scattered showers and storms Tuesday, the end of the week will feature the best chances for rain as a frontal system finally pushes over us.

Once a cold front moves through towards the end of the week, temperatures become more seasonable and the humidity gradually comes down.

The holiday weekend does feature showers but it should rain every second of every day.

Tuesday: Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: Becoming calm.

Wednesday: Better chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Showers and storms likely. Highs near 80.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs near 75.

Saturday: Chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday (July 4th): Chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Monday: Chance scattered showers. Highs near 70.