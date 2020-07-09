July 9 weather forecast; very hot and humid

(Thursday, July 9th, 2020) The heat and humidity peak Thursday into Friday with feels like temperatures well into the 90s. A few passing rain showers and storms are still possible.

The heat and the humidity continue to take center stage.

Temperatures will still soar well into the 80s and the low 90s with dew points around 70.

This will result in heat indices close to or above 95 degrees.

This is why the National Weather Service has a heat advisory for counties along and east of I-81 and the Finger Lakes including Broome County.

High pressure generally keeps the area rain-free Thursday.

However, a system coming up the coast is expected to come close enough to cause some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to develop later in the day mainly south and east of Binghamton.

Friday, there’s a new threat of some showers and thunderstorms from a new system interacting with this hot and humid airmass.

This wave of low pressure will be low to leave and is expected to keep our weather a little unsettled, yet still quite humid.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Very hot and humid. Afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. High low 90s. Wind: ENE 6-12 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Mild and muggy. Low near 70. Wind: Near Calm.

Friday: Hot, humid, chance of a shower or storm. High low 90s.

Saturday: Showers and storms possible. High in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Few showers and storms possible. High near 80.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds, slight chance for a shower or two. High in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds, slight chance for a shower or two. High in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s.