July 28 weather forecast: Cold front moves in

Local News
(Tuesday, July 28th 2020) Rain pushes through early Tuesday morning just ahead of a cold front. Behind the front, we have clearing skies and a “cooler” more comfortable airmass.  

We’ll see some nice sun developing after a lingering shower or two to start Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a nice breeze. 

An upper level trough will be just off to the north and it’ll send a few pieces of energy into the Northeast Wednesday through Friday.

What does this mean for us in the Southern Tier? A blend of clouds and sun each day mid to late this week with a few scattered showers/storms possibly popping up each afternoon.

There will be plenty of dry time and it will be much more comfy. 

Tuesday: Breezy, cooler and turning less humid with morning showe, followed by some nice sunshine for the late morning and afternoon. High low to mid 80s. 

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low in the low 60s. Wind: Becoming calm. 

Wednesday: Intervals of sunshine with the chance of a few scattered thunderstorms. High around 80-85. 

Thursday:  Intervals of sunshine with the chance of a few scattered thunderstorms. High near 80. 

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with a shower or two possible. Highs upper 70s to low 80s.  

Saturday: Some sun and pleasant. High in the mid 80s. 

Sunday: Clouds increasing with a shower/storm or two possible later in the day. High low 80s. 

Monday: Chance of showers. High near 80.  

