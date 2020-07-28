July 28 weather forecast: Cold front moves in

(Tuesday, July 28th 2020) Rain pushes through early Tuesday morning just ahead of a cold front. Behind the front, we have clearing skies and a “cooler” more comfortable airmass.

Behind an early Tuesday morning cold front, the air will turn cooler and less humid.

We’ll see some nice sun developing after a lingering shower or two to start Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a nice breeze.

An upper level trough will be just off to the north and it’ll send a few pieces of energy into the Northeast Wednesday through Friday.

What does this mean for us in the Southern Tier? A blend of clouds and sun each day mid to late this week with a few scattered showers/storms possibly popping up each afternoon.

There will be plenty of dry time and it will be much more comfy.

Tuesday: Breezy, cooler and turning less humid with morning showe, followed by some nice sunshine for the late morning and afternoon. High low to mid 80s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low in the low 60s. Wind: Becoming calm.

Wednesday: Intervals of sunshine with the chance of a few scattered thunderstorms. High around 80-85.

Thursday: Intervals of sunshine with the chance of a few scattered thunderstorms. High near 80.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with a shower or two possible. Highs upper 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Some sun and pleasant. High in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Clouds increasing with a shower/storm or two possible later in the day. High low 80s.

Monday: Chance of showers. High near 80.