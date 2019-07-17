July 17, 2019 Weather Video

It seems like everyone is giving up on cola and turning to fruity sodas in the name of health. But, do you know what the sweeteners and colorings in those drinks are doing to your body? Today, Dr. Oz investigates what some studies say is happening to your health when you drink sugary fruit-flavored beverages and asks the question: what’s in your orange, grape and lemon soft drinks?
Plus, the ladies of The Dish investigate the bone broth boom – what are the health benefits and are the supermarket broths the real deal? And, they show you the easy hacks to make it at home.
