BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, Binghamton City Court Judge Sophia Bergman announced that she is running for a full 10-year term.

Bergman was appointed as City Court Judge by Mayor Jared Kraham when Judge Carol Cocciola moved to County Court Judge on January 1st.

“I am running for a full term as Binghamton City Court Judge to bring my experience, impartiality and compassion to serve those who appear in the courtroom,” said Judge Bergman. “Having served on the prosecution and defense sides, I have a balanced perspective that will help ensure that justice is served equally to all.”

Bergman spent nearly a decade as a prosecutor with the District Attorney’s Offices in Warren and Broome counties. She has also worked with the Crime Victims Assistance Center and Binghamton-based law firms HH&K and Jackson Bergman.

She currently resides on the West Side of Binghamton with her husband and their two children.

Mayor Kraham is backing Bergman and her candidacy.

“Judge Bergman is a seasoned prosecutor and a compassionate public servant with a history of fighting for crime victims in our community. Her meaningful track record makes her an outstanding choice for City Court Judge and I’m proud to support her campaign for a full term in this year’s election.”

The general election will be held on November 7th, 2023.