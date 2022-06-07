JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City Village Board will hold a special meeting tonight to award multiple contracts for multiple construction projects in the Village.

Among the order of business is:

Resolution 138 of 2022

Award the bid for Street Reconstruction of Davis Avenue in the amount of $687,000 to Vacri Construction Corporation as the lowest responsible bidder and authorize the Director of Public Services to execute the contract. Resolution 139 of 2022

Award the bid for Zoa Avenue Emergency Water Main Repairs in the amount of $194,000 to G. DeVincentis & Son Construction Company as the lowest responsible bidder and authorize the Director of Public Services to execute the contract. Resolution 140 of 2022

Award the bid for N. Broad Street Water/Sewer Main and Culvert Replacement in the amount of $869,000 to G. DeVincentis & Son Construction Company as the lowest responsible bidder and authorize the Director of Public Services to execute the contract. Resolution 141 of 2022

Authorize the Director of Public Services to sign Change Order #1 for the Northside Park Tennis Court Replacement Project in the amount of $13,200.00. Resolution 142 of 2022

Motion to authorize the Mayor to execute those documents necessary for insurance coverages with Harding and Brooks Insurance Agency

The meeting will be held at the Village Hall, located at 243 Main Street, Johnson City, in the first-floor training room, tonight at 5:30 PM.