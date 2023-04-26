BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Johnson City man is headed to state prison for a gruesome machete murder that occurred on New Year’s Eve in 2021.

Kyle Babola plead guilty to killing 55 year-old Scott Groover inside the victim’s Floral Avenue home.

JC Police responded to the house shortly after 6:30 p.m. and found Groover suffering from a stab wound.

Relatives say there was blood all over his home. Groover was taken to the hospital and died a short time later due to blood loss.

Babola was arrested later at his home on nearby Helen Street. He took a plea deal of 20 years to life three days before his trial was set to begin.

Babola expressed his remorse to Groover’s family during today’s sentencing.

“I do want to say I’m sorry but please understand that is just a word. My feelings inside truly do melt for you, all of you. I think I deserve a lot more time than what I’m getting.”

Groover’s daughter Nichole also addressed the court today, recalling her father as someone who loved his family and friends, and could be relied on.

Nichole says Scott was a goofball who loved to joke around. He enjoyed darts, pool, NASCAR and watching Little League games.

A photo of the victim, Scott Groover.

Nichole says her life is empty without her father and that she’s skeptical of Babola’s remorse based on his demeanor in court.

“No matter what, losing a parent is really hard. Losing one in this manner, just knowing that someone could be so malicious, it’s heartbreaking to know that my Dad had to fight for his life in the end.”

Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak has called the murder an inexplicable, senseless act of violence.

Nichole Groover says she’s satisfied with the sentence as it was close to the maximum which would have been 25 to life.