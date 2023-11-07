JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City Department of Public Works has issued a statement regarding yard waste protocols.

The Village of Johnson City announced it will no longer be removing leaves from the gutters. Residents are reminded that placing debris such as grass clipping, garden materials, leaves, and brush trimmings on the sidewalk or in the roadways is a violation of the Village code. Officials say unlawful yard waste is considered littering in a public place.

The village says leaves and grass clippings must be placed in covered cans or untied bags weighing no more than 50 pounds. However, cans are preferred as grass tends to stick inside the bags, resulting in the bags being blown by the wind throughout the Village.

The Village of Johnson City’s last weekly yard waste collection is December 4. Collections will resume in the spring.