Johnson City house fire ruled suspicious

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A Johnson City house fire earlier this week is under further investigation.

The fire occurred at around 6:30 Monday morning at 307 Deyo Hill Road in the village.

Fire crews were met with heavy flames and smoke, which they fought through quickly as initial reports indicated that there was someone inside

After a search, they determined that a mother and three children were not home, and the father made it out shortly after the fire began.

The J-C Fire Marshal says the father received treatment for burns at Wilson Hospital and was transferred to Syracuse.

The fire has been labeled suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.