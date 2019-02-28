BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Johnson City firefighters battled a blaze on North Broad Street yesterday.

The fire department was called shortly after 5:30 to a fire at 132 North Broad Street.

Crews saw heavy smoke coming from all sides of the second floor of a 2 and a half story, 4 family building.

Firefighters entered the 2nd floor where they encountered an active fire in the kitchen and were able to get that under control within 30 minutes of their arrival.

3 of the 4 families were there at the time and were all evacuated safely including a person in a wheelchair.

The family living on the 2nd floor was not home, but the crew was able to get their pets out unharmed.

The Red Cross assisted displaced residents and the JC Fire Marshal says the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious but the investigation is ongoing.



