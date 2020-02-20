Jim Powers running for 122nd Assembly District

BINGHAMTON, NY – A former member of the Otsego County Board of Representatives has thrown his hat into the ring to replace retiring Assemblyman Cliff Crouch.

Jim Powers is a farmer in South New Berlin who spent 18 years on the county board, 2 as its Chairman.

Powers and his wife Pamela ran a dairy farm until 2017, when they sold off their herd and switched to raising beef cattle and bees and growing sweet corn.

Powers is a strong proponent of natural gas development and opposes Governor Cuomo’s proposal to permanently ban fracking.

He says the major issues affecting the mostly rural district are healthcare, education and, of course, agriculture.

“There’s many, many things you could do with agriculture in New York State, from enhancing products, to more of it to trying to get niche farming going that would sell products to New York City. I think those things could be done of someone would just work on it” says Powers.

Powers believes he can work across the aisle with Democrats and lawmakers from New York City to pass legislation.

His candidacy sets up a potential 4-way Republican primary with Joe Angelino, Nick Libous and Vic Furman.

The 122nd District includes portions of Broome, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego Counties.

Powers has received the endorsement of the Otsego County GOP committee.

You can watch his full interview here.