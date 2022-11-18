BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Jersey Mike’s Subs is donating a portion of its sales this weekend to the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

This Saturday and Sunday, 20 percent of sales at Jersey Mike’s locations will be donated to Feeding America.

Jersey Mike’s says that $1 can provide at least ten meals.

Customers can place takeout orders in the store or for pickup through the sub shop’s website, plus order delivery through a third-party provider.

Jersey Mike’s says that last year, through two fundraisers, they raised more than $4.6 million for Feeding America, which provided 46 million meals.

This year, the sub shop says it will donate at least $2.5 million.