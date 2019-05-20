Local News

Jeopardy's Teachers Tournament comes to a close

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Binghamton native Sara DelVillano's time on Jeopardy has come to a close. 

Jeopardy's Teachers Tournament wrapped up Friday, with Binghamton High School graduate Sara DelVillano placing 3rd. 

She finished the finals with a 2 day total of $19,006.

As the tournaments 3rd place finisher DelVillano is taking home $25,000.

Albany native Francois Barcomb won the tournament and the $100,000 grand prize with a score of $41,600

Binghamton University graduate Conor Quinn finished in second with a 2 day total of $32,000.

