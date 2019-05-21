BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Johnson City students learned first hand where they get their dairy from.

Representatives from Cornell Cooperative Extension brought in a 3 day old calf named Walnut to Johnson City Elementary as part of the Ag in the Classroom program.

Students were able to meet and greet Walnut while educators from Cornell Cooperative talked about where their food comes and how it gets made.

They also got a chance to churn some butter.

Extension Educator Brian Aukema says they want to show kids the importance of the agriculture industry in our region. "Our population is so far removed from the food chain, only 1 percent is involved with agriculture. One thing everyone has in common though is we all need to eat. The more we can educate people about where their food comes from, farms we have here locally and the importance of the farms in our food supply is what we're trying to do here with the ag in the classroom program."

Agriculture in the Classroom has run twice a month at JC schools this year.

Aukema says Cornell Cooperative works with 13 schools in the area.

