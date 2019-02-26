BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - County Executive Jason Garnar is going to hit the hardwood to help out a child in need.

The Johnson City School District is holding its 9th annual Athletes 2 Athletes staff basketball game fundraiser.

The kindergarten through 8th-grade staff will take on the high school staff.

Garnar will be serving as an honorary captain and will play in the game.

Proceeds from this year's fundraiser will benefit a 4-year-old in need of a heart transplant whose father is a Johnson City Police Officer.

Money will also be donated to a Johnson City parent who is battling breast cancer.

The game will take place Thursday at 5:30 in the high school gym, admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students.

