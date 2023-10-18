JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Johnson City High School students can now compete in competitive video gaming.

At the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year, the high school added esports to its list of extracurricular club offerings. In an effort to assist students in building relationships with those who enjoy the same hobby, the club allows participants to compete against in school-run esports tournaments.

JC esports is participating in its first official virtual competition against Maine Endwell on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.

The club is run by High School Business Teacher Joe Schieve and Teaching Assistant Andrew Thompson. The group currently has 40 members who are divided into two competitive teams.

Other local high schools offering esports include Chenango Valley, Horseheads, Maine-Endwell, Oneonta, Owego, Susquehanna Valley, Tioga, Union-Endicott, Waverly, Whitney Point, and Windsor.