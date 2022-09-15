JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It is that time of again already, when local governments share their spending plans for the upcoming year.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar held his 2023 budget address yesterday evening in the old EJ Victory Building in Johnson City.

The building is being transformed into 156 units of market rate housing, and is expected to be completed within 4 months.

In Garnar’s address, he says that everything from infrastructure, emergency systems, housing, parks, and the workforce will be receiving major investments.

He says that for the 5th year in a row, Broome County is cutting property taxes.

“In 2023, Broome County will continue to make big investments just like George Johnson did here, 100 years ago. Investments in our infrastructure, investments in our community, and most importantly, investments in our people. The people that make Broome County run each and every day.”

Garnar mentioned that over the years, some people working county jobs have received pay cuts.

He says that in 2023, the county is upgrading 130 positions to provide the compensation they deserve, and attract the best of the best.

The County Executive also says that Broome is planning the biggest parks improvement project in county history.

Garnar finished by saying that the Victory building is the perfect symbol to highlight the developments and change that is coming to the County next year.