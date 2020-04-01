Jason Garnar showcases new map tracking smart phone usage to track how many people are in one area

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar continues to urge residents to stay home as the chief way to lessen the spread of COVID-19.

During his daily briefing today, Garnar introduced a map by Unacast that tracks smart phone usage geographically to determine how much people in one area are moving around compared to other areas.

It then assesses a grade for each county based on its mobility and population density.

Garnar says Broome is going in the right direction moving up from a C yesterday to a B minus today.

“You look at what’s happened over the past 2 weeks, there has been a steady decline in movement. Notwithstanding what the grade is, whether the grade is A, B, C or otherwise, there has been a steady decline in the amount of people moving around which is really what we want,” says Garnar.

Garnar acknowledges that Broome residents may have further to travel than more urban communities to access necessary services such as groceries or the pharmacy.



The Health Department also reports that as it does more contact tracing of positive individuals, they’re finding that more of them have had limited travel, especially once they start exhibiting symptoms.