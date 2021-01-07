January 7 weather forecast: Cloudy today

(Thursday, January 7th, 2020) Clouds continue to rule the sky through Thursday.

The sky does brighten as clouds become thinner and the weather is quiet as we head into the weekend.

Snow flurries come to an end Thursday but the clouds are lingering. A bit of a northwesterly breeze lingers as well. With temperatures near 30, wind chills are in the 20s.

Drier air gradually brings some brighter skies for the end of the week and definitely the start of the weekend. However, it is going to be the chilliest time of the week too. Temperatures will only be in the upper 20s during the day and fall into the teens at night. Believe it or not, this is pretty close to seasonable for early January.

Saturday is the brightest day of the week, but clouds return Sunday. Dry weather continues into the beginning of next week too.

No major warm-ups, cool-downs, or storms for the next several days!

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly. Highs near 30. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloud. Low in the mid 20s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: A little sun possible with highs near 30. Wind: North 2-6 mph.

Saturday: Brightest day of the week! Coldest day too. Highs in the upper 20s.

Sunday: Still looks quiet with highs near 30.



Monday: Mostly cloudy. High near 32.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High near 35.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 35.