January 3rd weather forecast: Snow continues today

(Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021) A nor’easter will continue to impact the area into Wednesday.

Snow showers finally come to an end as we close out the day. Quiet weather is with us Thursday before another storm will bring some rain and snow to round out the work-week.

Snow showers continue through Wednesday morning.

The weather quiets down (temporarily) for Wednesday night and through Thursday and turns a bit milder with highs in the low 30s under some sun! Thursday will be the perfect day to go out and enjoy the new snow.

A new system will bring some widespread rain and snow Friday.

Snow accumulations will be minimal. It will turn breezy with highs well into the 30s.

We’ll keep an eye on the potential for some lake snow on Saturday.

It looks like areas north of Binghamton have the best odds of seeing a lake response.

Accumulations should be minimal.

Turns colder and snowier come Super Bowl Sunday.

At this point it looks like the heaviest snow stays to our south.

Wednesday: Blustery with lingering lake effect snow showers in the morning. Some sun developing towards the end of the day. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low in the mid teens. Wind NW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 30s.

Friday: Breezy and milder with a bit of rain and snow possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Colder with a lingering snow shower possible. Highs closer to 30.

Super Bowl Sunday: Looks colder with a chance of snow. Highs in the 20s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow showers. Highs only in the mid-teens.

Tuesday: Cold. Chance of snow showers. High in the mid to upper teens.