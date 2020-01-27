January 27th weather forecast; some snow today

(Monday January 27th 2020) A little snow at times today, tonight and Tuesday, but no significant snow is expected.

Temperatures will turn colder and more typical of late January the next few days too.

A trough is exiting this morning, but lingering scattered snow showers and flurries will be around today into tonight and Tuesday as a cold front swings through tonight.

There may be a coating to an inch or two of snow between this morning and Tuesday afternoon, but no significant accumulations are expected.

Highs will be in the low to mid 30s this afternoon. Lows tonight will drop into the 20s and highs Tuesday will be near 30.

The temperatures will continue to turn a bit colder, but some nice sun will shine too for Wednesday through Friday thanks to high pressure building in.

Highs will be mainly in the 20s during this period though so it will at least feel more like late January.

We will be watching the East Coast closely over the weekend as a storm will flirt with us, but as of Monday morning it appears the bulk of, if not all of the snow/precipitation will miss us to the east.

Since the upcoming weekend is still several days out you will want to stay tuned for updates as things could and probably will change.

Monday: A bit brisk with some snow showers and flurries around. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Monday Night: Snow showers at times with a coating to an inch or two possible. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Brisk and colder with scattered snow showers. Highs will be near 30.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 20s.

Thursday: Some more sun and cold with highs near 25.

Friday: Stays quiet and a bit milder with some sun. Highs low 30s.

Saturday: A bit of snow is possible, as we watch a storm near the coast. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday (Super Bowl Sunday): Windy and a little colder with some snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.