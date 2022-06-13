HUDSON VALLEY, NY – A Hudson Valley farmer and small business owner is running to represent the new 19th Congressional District following the release of a new map and the resignation of the incumbent.

Jamie Cheney and her husband run a beef cattle farm. Cheney, a mother of three boys, is also founder of a business called Prokanga that advocates for more flexibility for working parents.

Last year, the Democrat launched a campaign for State Senate but recently switched to running for the new 19th Congressional District after fellow Democrat Antonio Delgado resigned from the seat to become New York’s Lieutenant Governor.

Starting next year, the new 19th will expand westward to include all of Broome, Tioga, Chenango, Cortland and Tompkins Counties.

Cheney says she plans to establish a campaign office in either the Binghamton or Ithaca, but says she’s committed to visiting all 11 counties on a weekly basis during the campaign.

She says she wants to be a voice for rural areas and small cities within the Democratic caucus.

She’s also concerned with protecting abortion rights and addressing mass shootings.

Endicott native and Ithaca resident Josh Riley is also running for the Democratic nomination.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan was chosen by Democrats to run in the special election to finish out Delgado’s term.

Republican Marc Molinaro is running in both the special election for the old 19th as well as for the new 19th.

The special election and the primary for the general election both take place on August 23rd.