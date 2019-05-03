JADA Hill Farm: Baby Goats (Video)

JADA Hill Farm in Deposit has recently welcomed some new baby goats.

John and Dawn Alfano who have been raising goats for around ten years decided to breed Nigerian Dwarfs exclusively in 2017; they say this smaller breed is easier to care for.

Nigerians Dwarfs also have a higher level of butterfat out of all dairy breeds, making the milk more creamy and the soap more moisturizing.

The Alfano’s offer many products at their farm store including goat soaps, lotions and more.

Visit them during the Food and Farm Showcase this weekend, May 4th and 5th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.