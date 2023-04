JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Due to a major water main break, the intersection of North Broad Street and Olive Street in Johnson City is closed.

Village officials say that the intersection is only open to local traffic and others must seek an alternative route.

There is also a conserve water notice in effect for the entire Village of Johnson City.

Area businesses like Tap House 66 and The Can Man are still accessible.