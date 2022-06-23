BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An inmate facing a murder charge got himself into trouble for the second time while inside the Broome County Correctional Facility.

Mitchell Lindow, of Glen Aubrey, was arrested for assaulting another inmate with several punches to the victim’s face and head, says the BC Sheriff’s Office. The victim received a broken nose and a large bruise over his left eye and was sent to Wilson Hospital.

Lindow has been charged with assault in the second degree.

This is not the first time that Lindow has been arrested as an inmate.

On April 27th, Lindow was also arrested for allegedly throwing a liquid he claimed to be urine on a female corrections officer. According to law enforcement he then stopped responding to officers and made them use pepper spray to get him to cooperate.

Lindow is currently serving time for the murder of David Royes, a crime which he pled not guilty to, along with new charges stemming from these events.