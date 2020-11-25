Injunction issued for 22nd Congressional race

We will have to wait a little longer now to find out who wins the hotly contested race for the 22nd Congressional District, which contains of Broome County.

A state supreme court judge in Oswego County issued an injunction Tuesday, blocking all eight counties in the 22nd district from certifying results in the race.

The judge issued the order following a request by an attorney from the Claudia Tenney campaign.

Most of Tuesday’s testimony involved attorneys on both sides questioning several board of elections officials how they handled absentee and affidavit ballots objected to by one of the candidates.

One of the biggest issues is the use of sticky notes used in Oneida County to mark ballots being questioned and if those notes made it to court still attached to their respective ballots.

Tenney currently leads the incumbent Anthony Brindisi by just over 200 votes, while Brindisi’s team say he’s taken the lead.

Further legal motions are due on Monday.