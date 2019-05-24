Infiniti Greens wins the 2019 Business Plan Competition Video

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The 2019 Business Plan Competition winner is ready to plant its roots right here.

Infiniti Greens, a company that grows micro greens which are young vegetables with concentrated nutrient content and a more focused flavor, claimed this year's top spot.

Founder and CEO Joseph Rigoroso started growing them in his dorm room at Binghamton University to help him eat healthier.

After taking an entrepreneur class, he decided to turn it into a business.

Many residents have probably tasted Infiniti Greens products without knowing it as they have 12 local restaurants as clients currently including Dos Rios, Social on State and South City Publick House.

"I kind of fell in love with Binghamton while I was here at University. The rolling hills, the affordable housing, a great place to build up my business. I grew up in Long Island and I have no intentions of going back. I really like the area up here, I made a lot of friends and connections and I plan on sticking around a while," he says.

Rigoroso says the $5,000 award and other services provided from the competition will be a major help.

He says now they can double their production from six to twelve growing racks to help handle the increasing demand.