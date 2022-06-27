Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo announced an increase in state childcare standards.

The new childcare standards would support anyone earning below three-hundred percent of the federal poverty level with assistance.

Previously, the income standard for childcare subsidies was two-hundred percent.



Lupardo says that in this year’s budget, New York State allocated an historic seven- billion dollars for childcare.



Jennifer Perney, the childcare resource and referral director at Family Enrichment Network urges families to take advantage of the increase in coverage.

Childcare Resource and Referral Director at Family Enrichment Network, Jennifer Perney says, “a family daycare provider, taking care of an infant, previously, the market rate was one-hundred and sixty dollars a week. And now it just went up to two-hundred and sixty six dollars a week. So that’s what the Department of Social Services Assistance program could pay, if the program charges that.”

Perney says the average price for health care, per family in New York State is roughly eight to twelve thousand dollars a year.



You can sign up for assistance starting in July; visit https://www.gobroomecounty.com/.



The county will be approving the applications in August.