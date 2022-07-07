BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Broome County Health Department, there has been an increase in county overdoses this year compared to previous years.

In the second quarter of 2022, Broome County has seen 22 suspected fatal overdoses and 111 reported non-fatal overdoses. From January to June there have been 44 suspected fatal overdoses and 258 suspected non-fatal overdoses.

Marissa Knapp, Broome County’s Opioid Overdose Prevention Coordinator and Chair of the Broome Opioid Awareness Council (BOAC), said, “The Health Department will continue to update the community on overdose numbers quarterly. Sadly, we have surpassed the number of fatal overdoses we saw in both 2018 and 2019, when we saw some of our lowest fatal overdose numbers during those years. Right now, for 2022 we are on a track that would exceed our highest fatal overdoses yet in the county since we have been reporting them. We urge all community members to educate themselves and loved ones on this important Public Health issue and take steps to help prevent overdoses in our community.”

Broome County residents can stay educated and informed in several ways, says the health department.

One can sign up for the Spike Auto Text program which alerts community members via text when there is an increase in overdoses. Individuals can sign up for the anonymous program by texting SPIKE to 1-(855)-963-5669.

Narcan training is also available for Broome County community members as using Narcan can save lives during an overdose by reversing the effects of the substance. Virtual training sessions are available and in-person training sessions are available at the following locations: