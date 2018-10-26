GREENE, N.Y. - A non-profit, independent, Christian organization that repairs homes for the needy is about to embark on its 100th renovation project.

The Impact Project is set to replace the roof on the home of Jackie Townsend Bouck in Hillcrest tomorrow.

Almost 70 volunteers are expected to assist with the effort.

The Impact Project was founded in 2004, and since then has completed 99 projects for the elderly, disabled or poor ranging from new roofs, new furnaces, wheelchair ramps and other essentials.

Over the 14 years, over 3,300 people have volunteered and over half a million dollars worth of home repairs have been completed.

Founder and director Jim Willard says that in over half of the cases, The Impact Project has also managed to connect the homeowner with other organizations to fill their unmet needs.

"If there's one word besides love in the world of faith, it would be restoration. Love and restoration. That's what's occurring with our organization," Willard says.

Willard says the volunteers include members of local churches and some area contractors.

He says many building material supplies, such as Curtis Lumber, provide discounts, but fundraising is necessary to pay for materials.

For more information on how you can help, go to The Impact Project Greene.