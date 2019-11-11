From The Broome County Office for Aging:

Are you looking for a meaningful volunteer opportunity that can help members of your community stay healthy and independent?

Meals on Wheels has an immediate need for volunteers, 18 years and older, to deliver meals once or more per week, Monday – Friday, from 11 am to 1 pm.

You can volunteer to be a driver, a friendly visitor or both.

Sometimes the Meals on Wheels volunteer is the only person the Meals on Wheels recipient will see in a day.

If you can spare two hours once a week to deliver meals to the elderly in our community, it will be the most rewarding two hours you’ll ever spend!

Anyone who is interested can call Rebecca at (607) 778-6205.

What: Immediate Need for Meals on Wheels Volunteers

When: Monday – Friday from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Where: Various Locations in Broome County

Who: Interested Volunteers