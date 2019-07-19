If you take a plane from Washington DC to border, you may be on a plane with lawmakers

If you take a plane from Washington DC to the U-S/Mexico border on a weekend, you may be on a plane full of lawmakers.
Congressional delegation, or Codel, trips to the border are all the rage, as members of Congress want to see for themselves what’s going on at detention centers full of migrants.
As NewsChannel 34’s Anna Wiernicki shows us, one Texas lawmaker says the trip should be mandatory.
