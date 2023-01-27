BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WNGH) – A full service creative agency is celebrating a decade of helping clients improve their look.

Idea Kraft held a ribbon cutting to mark its 10th anniversary.

It was founded by Creative Director Ewelina Zajac-Holdrege in her basement when she decided to go out on her own after years of working for other companies.

Idea Kraft focuses on branding, web design and development.

It also offers marketing strategies, packaging, photography and video services.

Idea Kraft specializes in helping existing businesses polish their branding or come up with an entirely new visual identity.

And it works a lot with new businesses.

As a former startup herself, Holdrege says she understands the challenges of getting a new business off the ground.

“I graduated from art school, not a business school. So, I tapped into every possible resource at the beginning of my business in the community. In 2015, I won the Binghamton Business Plan Competition. So, that was a really significant moment in my career. It gave me the confidence, it gave me some additional funding for the company.”

Holdrege originally was on her own when she moved into a one-room office inside the Lackawanna Train Station.

She has since moved into a much larger space, has 7 full-time employees plus freelancers and now has clients across the country.

Erinn Kovitch is the Art Director.

Kovitch says branding must be authentic and represent the mission of the company so that it can build community.

“We’re really emotionally invested in the projects that we do. It’s not just an assembly line where we’re going to get things done under deadline. We really take the time to get involved with our clients, learn what makes them tick, learn what makes them succeed, and how we can make them feel special too. We all take this very personally and we’re all very invested.”

Among Idea Kraft’s notable clients is the Greater Binghamton Chamber whose current branding was designed by the firm in 2017.

Holdrege says her goal moving forward is to continue to grow nationally and even enter the international market.