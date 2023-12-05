ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has received an update into the disappearance of Matthew Grant, an RIT student who went missing in November, as both law enforcement and his family continue their search two weeks later.

On Monday, deputies said that they received surveillance footage from the evening of November 20 when Grant went missing. The footage came from inside a gas station in the area between Exits 39 and 41 near Syracuse and Waterloo.

Deputies said that Grant was alone and wasn’t in danger. They also added he appeared to be wearing the same clothing he was last seen in. The vehicle Grant was driving, a 2014 Jeep Cherokee with the Michigan license plate ESR8141, was last tracked to Exit 36 by I-81. They add that his EZ pass was last recorded taking the Watertown-Binghamton exit on the NYS Thruway.

Grant’s vehicle with his Michigan license plates was last recorded by his E-Z pass crossing the Watertown-Binghamton exit (Photo/Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

Matthew Grant’s father, Mark Grant, told News 8 he plans to continue searching for him in the Syracuse region and will not give up.

“In all honesty, I don’t know how I can go home again until I know where he’s at and what has happened. So, I don’t know what my actual plan is right now, other than I plan on hanging around the Syracuse area for a while until we can figure this out,” he said, adding, “I’m as broken as a person can be, but I refuse to quit.”

Over the last few weeks, the search has taken Grant’s family across New York State from Ithaca into the Oneida area, the Adirondacks, and most recently, Lake Placid.

Grant says his son loves the outdoors and always shared the desire to go hiking, but says this is unlike him.

“It’s very uncharacteristic of him to do this knowing as soon as we understood something was up, that we were on our way. He would know that,” Grant said, “I don’t give up, and so I’m just using that strength that I’ve developed and tried to instill in my kids to understand that nothing is over until it’s over. We’ve got work to do.”

Back home in Onaway, Michigan, Grant’s father says much of the town shares in the family’s concern and has offered their support to find him. Loved ones have offered a reward for Grant’s return.

“We’re frustrated. We’re concerned. It’s definitely taken us by surprise. We’re a big family. We’re a close family. So, we’re holding it together the best we can,” said Ryon Grant, a cousin.

Authorities say Grant last seen was wearing a green jacket and blue jeans. In a statement Monday, a spokesperson for RIT said they are hopeful Grant returns home safe and that they are working with police and Grant’s family.

Anyone with information on Grant’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.