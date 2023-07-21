PORT CRANE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local non-profit is gearing up for a night of fun.

I Can Ride Inc. is hosting a cornhole tournament on July 23 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Farm by Beer Tree Brewing Co. Guests will be able to enjoy Beer Tree’s craft beverages, food, and fun while supporting the organization’s efforts to raise money for their scholarship program. There will also be basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing as well. Cash prizes for the tournament will depend on the number of participants.

I Can Ride Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides at-risk children, veterans, and community members the opportunity to enjoy horseback riding. The group offers those struggling with special needs and disabilities a free chance to experience therapy-assisted equine services and Hippotherapy. Assited by physical therapists and well-trained equestrians, those in the program will receive rehabilitation for a variety of needs such as, strength, coordination, balance, sensory issues, mental health issues, and speech disabilities.

The tournament is $50 for a team of two. For more information, contact Theresa Pedroso at (607)727-7602. Signups and donations can be made through the organization’s Venmo @icanrideinc.