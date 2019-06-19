Hundreds gather for Baby Ruby’s Vigil at St Patrick’s Cemetery

Hundreds gathered near Owego to honor the life of a baby that was murdered last week.

A candlelight vigil was held at Saint Patrick’s Cemetery on Route 17C where 8 month-old Ruby Franciscovich’s body was found last week.

Investigators say Ruby was raped and killed by her 25 year-old father Cody Franciscovich.

Nicole Ellis helped organize the vigil and says that despite not knowing Ruby, the tragic event impacted all mothers in the area.

She says they wanted to show their support for Ruby and make sure she is never forgotten.

“Heartbreak. there’s such a loss of an innocent life. She could have been president, she could’ve been the doctor that cured cancer, that little baby had so many opportunities ahead of her. To have it taken away from her so tragically it’s just unbelievable.”

Many in attendance wore the color red in honor of Ruby.

Multiple people including Father Anthony Amato shared words and songs along with a moment of silence.

