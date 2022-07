BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Humane Society is hosting a free animal vaccine clinic on Tuesday, July 12th from 5:30-7 p.m.

At the clinic, dogs must be on a leash, and cats must be kept in a crate. A $5 donation is suggested, but not required.

The Humane Society is located at 167 Conklin Avenue in Binghamton.

A full list of guidelines for the event can be found here: Animal Shelter Vaccine Clinics | Broome County Humane Society (bchumanesoc.com)