Humane Society car show

From the Broome County Humane Society:
The Broome County Humane Society presents its 2nd Annual Cruise-In 4 Paws Car Show to be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:00AM-2:00PM at the Pines Pavilion, 1660 Union Center Highway, Endicott, NY 13760.
ADMISSION:
$2.00 Donation per person
CAR SHOW REGISTRATION
Registration $10.00 Donation
Trophies presented to the top 25 cars at 2:00PM
Judging by Audience Spectators
For information on car show registration, please contact Lauren Heilweil at (607)724-3709 ext. 107 or lheilweil@bchumanesoc.com
All proceeds benefit the Broome County Humane Society
** DOOR PRIZE DRAWING FOR $500 CASH** – need not be present to win.