ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During the winter, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) works to remove fallen snow from the roads. After the snow is initially plowed off the roads, snowdrifts, which are mounds of snow that the wind pushes onto roads and highways, can cause major problems.

“Fine drifts can refreeze on pavements to form treacherous, unexpected patches of ice,” said NYSDOT. “Moderate drifts can slow one side of a car, sending it into a spin. In the extreme, deep drifts may accumulate and make a road impassable, unless frequent plowing is done.”

How does NYSDOT try to prevent these snowdrifts? Sometimes plowed snow built up on the side of the road is enough to stop the wind from carrying snow into the road. Other times, forests can shield fallen snow from being picked up by the wind. In some cases, if there is a large area along the side of a road without any vegetation or large enough plowed snow mounds, that’s when snowdrifts become a problem.

In places where snowdrifts have been a big problem, NYSDOT has installed traditional wooden fences to keep the snow off the roads. However, NYSDOT said people find these fences unattractive especially if they are left up year-round. These wooden fences can also be damaged through weathering. This is where living snow fences, or shelterbelts, come in.

Living snow fences are rows of vegetation such as trees, shrubs, or cornstalks that are placed along roads to reduce drifting snow. These living snow fences are often low-cost and their natural appearance is accepted throughout the year, said NYSDOT.

“As prevailing winds blow across an open area, a living snow fence disrupts the wind’s path causing it to drop the snow it carries, accumulating in drifts on the opposing side of the snow fence,” said NYSDOT.

When it comes to trees and shrubs, species selection is important. NYSDOT said these plants should be coniferous. The vegetation should also be planted in two or more staggered rows to prevent gaps where snow could get through.

For farmland, NYSDOT has a program for farmers to leave about eight to 12 rows of corn stalks along a road throughout the winter to act as a living snow fence. The state may pay farmers for the corn that is used as the snow fence.

As with most things, there are advantages and disadvantages of using living snow fences, according to NYSDOT.

Advantages

The life of a living snow fence is estimated to be about 50 to 75 years. The estimated life of a wooden snow fence is five to seven years.

The average cost is $3 per mile per year for each unit of snow trapped compared to $185 per mile per year for a wooden fence.

Living snow fences may capture up to 12 times more snow than a wooden fence.

A well-established living snow fence requires very little maintenance.

Disadvantages

Living snow fences require more space than wooden fences.

New plantings need to be protected from grazing.

It takes five to seven years for living snow fences to provide effective snow control and 20 years to fully mature.

Overall, snow fences provide safer driving conditions and reduce the cost of road maintenance and snow removal, said NYSDOT. You can find out more about the specifications for living snow fences on the NYSDOT website.