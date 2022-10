BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A fire this morning on Binghamton’s Westside was put out quickly.

The Binghamton Fire Department responded to 14 Saint John Avenue shortly after 10 a.m.

Fire officials say the cause was electrical, and resulted in minor to moderate damage to the house.

No one was injured and crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, with the help of the rain as well.