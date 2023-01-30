VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – One of the oldest hotels on the Vestal Parkway may be coming down to make way for high-end student housing.

Vestal Supervisor John Schaffer tells NewsChannel 34 that developers have proposed a 360,000 square foot complex for the current site of the Quality Inn and Suites at the intersection of Bunn Hill Road and the parkway.

The 4 story structure would house 327 units ranging from studios to 6 bedroom apartments.

It would be modeled after a similar complex near the Rochester Institute of Technology called The Marshall.

Schaffer says the owner of the Quality Inn has been looking to sell the property for several years.

He says it is plagued by water problems with its underground pipes prone to freezing.

Schaffer says a new development would improve the image of this important gateway as the hotel has fallen into disrepair.

“They didn’t want to sink the type of money that should go into that. It’s in a beautiful area, across the street from the new SUNY baseball field and how beautiful our campus is. Then there’s that building sitting on the entranceway coming into the town. These developers are really anxious to get in there.”

The proposed project boasts a number of amenities including a cafeteria, extensive indoor and outdoor workout areas and pools.

The Marshall in Rochester is managed by Landmark Properties.

Schaffer says that the developer will need to apply for a zoning variance before proceeding.