Horizons Federal Credit Union hosts Family Fun Friday

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – As we welcome in August, parents once again have a place to bring their kids for some safe family fun.

For the 18th year in a row, Horizons Federal Credit Union is hosting Family Fun Fridays, providing children with fun, educational activities along with food and beverages for free.

Kids will have the chance to make crafts, play games, dance to music, and even meet the Rowdy the Rumble Pony, Baxter and Devil Dog.

In addition to local families, Horizons invites local community groups to participate with transportation provided by BC Transit.

President and CEO of Horizons Mario DiFulvio says he is proud to host these events because credit unions were founded on the principles of people helping people.

“This is just a way for them to take their mind off their troubles, come out and have a little bit of fun and laugh, get a couple of hot dogs and a little yogurt and hopefully enjoy the day, enjoy the week and enjoy the rest of the summer,” he said.

The other two events will be held on August 16th and 30th.

There will be special guests including the Binghamton Police and Fire departments as well as a school supply giveaway on the final day.