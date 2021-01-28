Honoring Black History: Allie Smith’s story

SYRACUSE, NY – This year, NewsChannel 34 is Honoring Black History by taking inspiration from the classic book of poetry by Maya Angelou titled “And Still I Rise.”

Nicole Sommavilla of our sister station in Syracuse introduces us to a woman who’s not afraid to make people uncomfortable as she breaks barriers.

The change Allie Smith is talking about is the inequality that ricochets through American institutions, and what she saw built into the foundation of C.

You may remember the company came under fire last June after the CEO’s racial tweets following the murder of George Floyd.

He’d quickly resign, and Allie would start her own gym a month later.

“When you start looking at racial discrimination and inequality, it comes down to where I spend my time, where I spend my money, who I give my money to, and within C, it was being spread unevenly and on purpose,” says Smith.

Inside these walls, there’s a different message.

“Resist, Reclaim, Rewrite.”

“Resisting the narratives that people gave you.”

“Reclaiming is reclaiming your time.”

“Rewriting is you rewriting your story. So it’s what do I want to rewrite for myself that I’ve never really thought about before.”

For Allie, it’s opening her own gym.

It’s doing something without letting anyone else tell her it doesn’t fit a mold.

“If you’re young and you’re a black man or woman and you create a toothpaste, I’m gonna buy your toothpaste because lots of things in this world weren’t created for me, and I would like to try something that was,” says Smith.

Breaking barriers, setting an example for our youngest dreamers and inspiring and empowering them to aim for the stars.

“I feel like I’m connecting more than I’m breaking,” says Smith. “Fitness is my passion and exercise is what I love to do. It brings me peace, it connects me to myself, and being able to bring that to other people is something that’s gonna heal.”

Resist, reclaim, rewrite and teach the next generation to take back what’s theirs.

“If you wanna train with me, be prepared to be uncomfortable,” says Smith.

Because change, in and out of the gym, only happens outside your comfort zone.