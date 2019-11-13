Homer Brink Bring a Veteran to School Day

ENDWELL, NY – Veteran’s Day may be over, but local elementary students are showing you don’t need a holiday to honor special people who served.

Homer Brink students were encouraged to invite a veteran or member of the military to Bring a Veteran to School Day Wednesday.

Military members were honored with music and given a certificate of appreciation.

Those who could not make the event were recognized on a Veteran’s Wall of Honor.

Navy veteran Bradford Fish says that he’s honored to be invited by his grandchildren.