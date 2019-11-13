Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Homer Brink Bring a Veteran to School Day

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ENDWELL, NY – Veteran’s Day may be over, but local elementary students are showing you don’t need a holiday to honor special people who served.

Homer Brink students were encouraged to invite a veteran or member of the military to Bring a Veteran to School Day Wednesday.

Military members were honored with music and given a certificate of appreciation.

Those who could not make the event were recognized on a Veteran’s Wall of Honor.

Navy veteran Bradford Fish says that he’s honored to be invited by his grandchildren.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack