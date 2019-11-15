Home for the Holidays returns to Roberson

BINGHAMTON, NY – A holiday staple returns to Binghamton for another year.

Home for the Holidays at Roberson Museum and Science center opened November 14th for the 2019 season.

Included are hundreds of extravagantly decorated trees from around the area.

You can also check out the International Forest to learn how the holidays are celebrated in different parts of the world.

Also available is a holiday mansion tour, where you can learn about Christmas in the 1900s as well as Alonzo and Margaret Roberson.

Be sure to check out the museum’s other events, including special music, dancing and crafts, full schedule here.



The exhibit will run through January 5.