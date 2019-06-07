BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Home Depot and Tioga Gardens have joined forces to add some greenery to a local high school.

Seton Catholic Central's newly renovated entrance will now be surrounded by flowers and shrubs thanks to the work of about 5 volunteers from Home Depot in Johnson City.

The materials were donated by Tioga Gardens and Home Depot and the employees donate their time.

Home Depot store manager Clinton Stratton says the workers are eager to help out on projects big and small.

"It truly speaks as to how involved they are in the community. Associates love to give back and that's one of our core values is giving back to the community."

The outreach program, better known as Team Depot, completes about 10 projects per year.

The projects range in size and have the goal of helping the hometowns where Home Depot workers live.

