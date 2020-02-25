Hollywood in Endicott as film festival moves in

From the Twin Tiers International Film Festival:

ENDICOTT – The third annual Twin Tiers International Film Festival is set to come to the Cinema Saver in Endicott after spending the last two years in Norwich.

Last year, the festival screened more than 70 films and hosted three professional educational filmmaking workshops. This year, the festival promises more, much more!



In moving to Endicott, the festival is expanding from one movie screen to five screens and plans on showcasing more than 200 independent films from all around the world. The festival starts Friday, September 18th and runs through September 20th.

In past editions, the festival has hosted Emmy-nominated directors, films and has had professional actors both visit the fest and be the stars of some of the films screened. This year will be no different!



Hollywood is already guaranteed to make its presence known at this year’s fest as two professional



Hollywood actors will be visiting as special guests. Phillip E. Walker (Legion, Sharp Objects, The Other Wife) is set to host the Hollywood Actor Jobs Workshop.

The workshop educates about obtaining entry-level acting jobs in Hollywood full-time and is based off his 2016 book “Entry Level Acting in LA”.

Then, actor Jon Donahue (Inferno, Bridge of Spies, The Post) takes center stage as he hosts the festival awards and dinner gala on Sept. 20th at the Riverdale Banquet Hall on Watson Blvd. Donahue will be available after the awards ceremony for a meet and greet and to sign autographs.

Live music will be performed by the duo Smoketown and a cash bar will be made available. Optional dinner will be be served by reservation only.



VIP Guests of the festival will also have access to exclusive events after hours. Events include a stand up comedy hour with Mike Brindisi (SNL, Howard Stern), Free bowling and live music performed by VooDoo Highway, and more!



To keep up to date with festival events and offerings, or to make dinner reservations for the gala at the Riverdale, please visit https://www.twintiersfilmfest.com/