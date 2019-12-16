From Broome County US:

Everyone is invited to enjoy a holiday meal with family and friends at Broome County Senior Centers.

The celebrations begin around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18th (Thursday, December 19th at the Deposit Senior Center).

Guests will enjoy roast beef with gravy, sides, and strawberry shortcake for dessert.

Anyone who is interested in attending the celebration will need to make a reservation by noon, Tuesday, December 17th.

In addition to lunch, the following centers have scheduled special entertainment: Broome West Senior Center will welcome the Maine Endwell High School Jazz Ensemble.

Eastern Broome Senior Center will enjoy music by pianist and vocalist Adrian Skarvinko.

First Ward Senior Center will celebrate with vocalist, Ryan Wilson.

Vestal Senior Center will host pianist Gail Jones and North Shore Towers Community Center will enjoy music by New Appalachia.

To make a reservation, please call the center you plan to attend:

Broome West Senior Center 785-1777 2801

Wayne St., Endwell Deposit Senior Center 467-3953 14 Monument St.,

Deposit Eastern Broome Senior Center 693-2069 27 Golden Ln.,

Harpursville First Ward Senior Center 729-6214 226 Clinton St.,

Binghamton Johnson City Senior Center 797-1149 30 Brocton St., Johnson

City North Shore Towers Community Center 772-6214 24 Isbell St.,

Binghamton Northern Broome Senior Center 692-3405 12 Strongs Pl., Whitney Point Vestal Senior Center 754-9596 201 Main St., Vestal

Guests age 60+ and spouse of any age may dine at the Holiday Luncheon for a suggested contribution of $4.25.

All others may dine for a charge of $5.25. No one age 60+ and their spouse of any age shall be denied a meal due to an inability or unwillingness to contribute.

What: “Holiday Luncheon at Senior Centers”

When: Wednesday, December 18, 11 am (Thursday, December 19 in Deposit)

Where: Broome County Senior Centers

Who: For all seniors, family, and friends